LOWER KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A 43-year-old Hollywood, Florida driver was arrested Friday after failing to stop on U.S. 1.

Jose Miguel Falcon was charged with a felony and misdemeanor for fleeing, eluding, and resisting arrest around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Volkswagen sedan near Mile Marker 29 for multiple traffic violations.

According to officials, Falcon turned off the car’s lights, slowed down, came to a stop, and then took off again multiple times. The car also swerved outside its lane, passed vehicles via the bike path, and forced others to get off U.S. 1.

The driver eventually stopped at Mile Marker 27, got out of the car, and walked away from the Deputy, while ignoring commands to stop. Falcon was then shocked with a Taser after being warned several times and placed into custody.

Falcon was posted a bond of $3,000.

