AVONDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — In a holiday crime that could rival a classic Grinch tale, a thief turned festivities sour by swiping an inflatable Santa from an Avondale family’s front yard. The Lott family, victims of this festive theft, is now speaking out about the incident that left their 4-year-old, George, heartbroken.

“I put up some lights, try to add a bit each year, and one of the last pieces I set up was our inflatable Santa that my kids love,” said Brandon Lott.

Last week, as the Lott family began their holiday season with decorations, security footage captured the heart-wrenching moment when a thief unplugged and stole the beloved inflatable Santa.

“To let him know someone came by and stole something he was excited about on the lawn, I think that’s the part that’s most disappointing,” expressed Brandon.

The family is now considering adding more security measures and staying vigilant against porch pirates.

The incident adds a somber note to the beginning of the holiday season, with many families decorating and purchasing gifts.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had anything stolen off our porch yet, but definitely going to keep the awareness a lot more just based on what incident took place with our inflatable Santa,” added Brandon.

The Lott family said they have not filed a police report, but they do hope the thief brings back their stolen inflatable Santa.

