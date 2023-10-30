FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A fire engulfed the historic Flagler County Playhouse Theater on Sunday night, leaving firefighters with a fierce battle against intense smoke and heavy flames.

The efforts of the firefighters ultimately prevailed as they managed to extinguish the blaze. Flagler County Fire Rescue teams even had to call for backup from local units.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

The Flagler Playhouse has served the county with performing arts stage productions since 1978.

