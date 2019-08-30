Historic all-female hurricane hunter crew flies into Hurricane Dorian to gather data

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — For the first time ever, an all-female hurricane hunter crew went on a reconnaissance mission.

The crew, consisting of three pilots, took off from Lakeland, Florida on Thursday afternoon. Its destination: inside Hurricane Dorian.

LAKELAND, FL – #NOAA49 prepares for a Hurricane #Dorian reconnaissance mission with the first all female three-pilot flight crew, featuring Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, and Lt. Lindsey Norman. Get the latest forecast at https://t.co/3phpgKvnMi.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/DMn1wOxBUA — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2019

Hurricane hunters help provide the National Hurricane Center with more accurate information on storms.

Data from their flights help make changes to the advisories.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.