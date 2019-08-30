Historic all-female hurricane hunter crew flies into Hurricane Dorian to gather data

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — For the first time ever, an all-female hurricane hunter crew went on a reconnaissance mission.
The crew, consisting of three pilots, took off from Lakeland, Florida on Thursday afternoon. Its destination: inside Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane hunters help provide the National Hurricane Center with more accurate information on storms.
Data from their flights help make changes to the advisories.
