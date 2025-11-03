BRANDON, FLA. (WSVN) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released chilling video of deputies confronting a man who held his own brother hostage in their home.

“Send the child out, please,” a deputy can be heard saying through a door inside a home in Brandon.

The tense moment happened Sunday afternoon inside the child’s home.

“Drop the knife and bring the child out of the room,” said a deputy.

Bodycam video provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed the moments the 7-year-old boy pleaded for help as deputies attempted to negotiate with his 27-year-old brother.

“Bust down the door,” the child can be heard screaming.

Immediately after, deputies kicked down the door to the bedroom, finding the older brother wearing a motorcycle helmet, holding his younger sibling in a chokehold with a knife to his throat.

“Let me see your hands right now,” a deputy said.

Deputies confronted the 27-year-old, ordering him to let go of his brother and surrender.

After appearing to refuse to drop his weapon, the deputy fired his weapon, striking the older sibling.

“The deputy had to fire his weapon one time, one time,” said HCSO Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer. “The suspect then fell to the ground and we rescued that young boy, to safety.”

Officials say the 27-year-old died from his injuries at an area hospital.

They also say the suspect had a troubled past, with two prior domestic violence charges, and a history of mental illness.

“He was wearing a motorcycle helmet. He was also wearing two ballistic vests with armored plates,” said Maurer.

Maurer also stood by the deputy’s, identified as Antonio Gonzalez, decision to shoot the 27-year-old to save the young boy, saying his actions were justified.

“The only shot he could take was the shot he had to take to stop that threat from harming that boy and rescuing him and saving him,” said Maurer.

Maurer believes if his deputy had not discharged his weapon, the 7-year-old would’ve been harmed by his brother.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that that boy would’ve been harmed if it weren’t for the actions of our deputies,” said Maurer.

The boy’s family is now left trying to process what they’ve gone through and the violent actions deputies say was necessary to protect a young child.

“Right now in the aftermath of that heroic action is a family that has to pick up the pieces,” said Maurer.

Authorities say when the incident began, the siblings’ mother was inside the home at the time.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the incident but they say they do believe mental health was factor.

