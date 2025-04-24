TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hillsborough deputies were forced to fire on a man causing panic near Tampa in military gear after, they say, he did not comply with their demands.

34-year-old Vincent Morin was fatally shot by officers after appearing in public armed with a gun and dressed in a bulletproof vest.

The Ring camera showcased the tense moments when Morin appeared at the doorstep of an apartment complex in early February, which, according to the owner, left tenants terrified.

“I can hear you, you know,” he could be heard saying over ring camera. “I can hear you it’s real open the door. I can hear you. You can’t believe it it’s happening. Open that [expletive] door.”

The altercation led Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officers to conduct a welfare check on Morin; however, he did not meet the requirements to be Baker Acted.

Two days later, on February 8th, he was arrested at a hotel for trespassing.

Last month, he missed a court hearing for the charge, causing a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, multiple people called 911 after seeing Morin donned in military gear.

“Imagine yourselves driving your children to school and seeing that man there,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer. “You don’t dress in army fatigues with an attack vest, with body armor, a fully loaded assault rifle, and comms on your head to do anything peaceful.”

Deputies confronted him, and when he refused to listen, they opened fire.

“Drop the gun,” one deputy could be heard saying. “Drop the [expletive] gun now! Drop the gun!”

As is protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the investigation as detectives investigated whether or not he had anything more planned and how he got his hands on military-type gear.

“We’re still working through that,” said Chief Deputy Maurer. “But the community is safe. In light of the FSU shootings just recently, what could have happened here today? What could have happened here today?”

The three deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

