LUTZ, Fla. (WSVN) — A recent high school graduate near Tampa has raised the bar.

Vaibhav Bhaskar broke a state record as valedictorian when he graduated this spring from Steinbrenner High School in Lutz with an 11.99 weighted grade point average.

The 17-year-old took 20 advanced placement classes and 24 dual enrollment courses, and he will now head to Duke University.

The achievement is something that will never happen again, however.

The Hillsborough School County District recently voted to limit the number of weighted, rigorous classses students can take to ensure they have a good school-to-life balance.

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