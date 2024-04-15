TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger on duty for three Florida deputies when bullets ring out. They were patrolling a Tampa park when they encountered a trespasser.

Those three deputies came under fire and a man is now behind bars.

Hillsborough County Deputies said they were patrolling a Tampa Park Sunday when they came across the suspect, Anthony Carpenter.

Carpenter was asked to leave the area after trespassing and they claim he had an aggressive dog.

The dog was heard growling at several points in the body camera footage that was released.

After he refused to leave, deputies said they tried several times to deescalate the situation before shots were fired.

“How did I get hit?” said the deputy.

The deputy appeared to be confused but he was not critically injured.

When Carpenter was arrested, deputies said they found a gun and a knife in his coat.

Carpenter now faces several charges, including armed trespassing, resisting an officer with violence, and attempted first-degree murder.

