RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — The search for a missing juvenile with autism in Riverview, Florida has come to an end.

Its been a week since the search began for the child who wandered away from school and removed his safety net GPS device.

Luckily, Hillsborough County deputies were able to locate the boy after a neighbor reported seeing him in the area.

He was not harmed and was safely reunited with his parents.

