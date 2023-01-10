(WSVN) - Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a pig earlier this month.

Officers received a call on Jan. 3 in Tampa from someone who spotted a hog running loose through the neighborhood, off Fulmar Drive in the Greater Northdale area.

Neighbors mentioned the pig was friendly and was likely someone’s pet.

Deputies were able to catch the pig and track down its owner.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.