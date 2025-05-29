DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) —Hikers had a wild encounter with a black bear on a trail near Daytona Beach.

The black bear was spotted taking a breather in the middle of the hiking path.

Brave hikers stopped to capture the bear on camera in all its glory. The bear was seen laid on its side with one leg propped in the air.

“It makes me nervous. It’s exciting to see the bear but I think I’d probably turn around and go the other direction,” said hiker Crystal Spears

“I’d very slowly go backwards the other way. A little scary,” said hiker Karen Merkle.

Mating season runs from now until July so officials warn to expect more sightings.

Officials also want to remind the public that we are in their habitat. Not the other way around.

If one does act aggressively, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

