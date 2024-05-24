(WSVN) - A police officer made the perfect rescue of a kitty.

Body camera video shows the moments the highway rescue happened with the help of a truck driver to stop traffic.

“I just found a baby kitten in the middle of 441,” the officer is heard saying.

The police department said the kitten was successfully rescued and now has a new home with one of the department’s dispatchers.

