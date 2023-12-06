FLORIDA (WSVN) — A stolen Porsche became the focal point of a chaotic chase, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deploying a chopper to monitor the pursuit from above.

On Sunday morning, the driver of the stolen white Porsche evaded deputies as they swerved through traffic and avoided collisions.

A crash occurred after the suspect lost control of the stolen luxury car. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jamaurice Burgess, then abandoned the wrecked Porsche and fled the scene.

Dozens of deputies quickly surrounded the vicinity when a tense standoff ensued. Burgess finally surrendered to authorities moments later. He was promptly taken into custody.

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the teamwork in a Facebook post.

“Seeing the collaboration between different units is a testament to our team’s commitment to keeping Hillsborough County safe,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.