FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teen carjackers were taken into custody on an airport runway in Lee County Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, deputies were made aware that the suspect approached a female victim and demanded her keys. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit responded to track down the suspect.

FHP Troopers assisted deputies in locating the stolen vehicle in Fort Myers three hours after the reported carjacking.

Dashcam footage showed the beginning and end of the dangerous drive.

FHP troopers approached the suspect vehicle, causing the driver to speed away.

The ensuing chase resulted in the stolen SUV crashing into several unoccupied vehicles before it veered off the road and crashed.

Two teens then exited the damaged vehicle and ran towards Southwest Florida International Airport.

One suspect, 16-year-old Felix Marcial Ayala, made it through a secure fence and onto the tarmac before he and the 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle were arrested.

FHP took custody of the driver while Ayala was apprehended on Southwest Florida International Airport property.

Ayala currently faces charges of carjacking without a firearm or weapon, trespassing on critical infrastructure property, and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.