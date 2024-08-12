FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after a high-speed chase down a busy Fort Myers road that ended with his arrest.

Authorities say Davin Cropper drove his Ford Mustang up to 130 miles per hour early Saturday morning when Florida Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull him over near a busy intersection for a modified exhaust. However, Cropper did not stop.

Residents have expressed concern over the dangerous driving on their streets.

“You see a lot of crazy things around here. Often people speeding,” said Fort Myers resident Chris Corzo.

The pursuit, which began after officers noticed the loud exhaust, was so intense that it woke Brian Cisco, who was staying at a nearby hotel.

“I could definitely tell they were in a pursuit for sure cause he was moving,” Cisco recalled.

The Mustang was later found at Cropper’s home and he was arrested. He now faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement as well as reckless driving.

Residents were relieved that the situation was handled without any injuries.

“Grateful that we have law enforcement people to take care of us and do their job to serve and protect,” Corzo added.

“God bless that nobody got hurt, but brother, you’re risking too many people,” said Cisco.

This is not the first time Cropper has been involved in reckless driving incidents. In March, he was arrested for racing a Tesla in Fort Myers. In June, he posted a photo on social media boasting, “They didn’t catch me this time,” with his speedometer maxed out at 160 mph.

As of the latest update, Cropper remains in the Lee County Jail.

