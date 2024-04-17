LEESBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A police chase in Central Florida led to the arrest of a man who now faces multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 32 year-old Marcus Sims on Tuesday after he led them on a chase through Leesburg. Officers initially detected Sims driving at 106 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The chase ended after deputies used stop strips that blew out three tires on Sims’ luxury car.

Sims attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken down by a deputy K-9. Local resident, Lawton Souffrant, said he has been living in the area since 2019 and described the ordeal as “very extreme.”

After the K-9 unit released Sims, he was taken into custody. His charges include fleeing to elude police, resisting arrest and repeatedly driving with a suspended license — this being his sixth such charge.

Sims bonded out of jail the same day he was arrested.

