KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A different type of drag race went down in the Florida Keys this holiday weekend.

“Drag racers” in high heels took to the streets of Key West on Saturday for the Conch Republic Drag Race.

Contestants competed in several events, including shopping cart races and obstacle courses.

The wacky drag challenge was part of Key West’s 40th annual Conch Republic Independence Celebration, which lasts through next weekend.

