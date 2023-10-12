ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Construction crews working on a downtown drainage project in St. Augustine stumbled upon a remarkable discovery.

Florida Department of Transportation engineers uncovered a well-preserved 20-foot-long wooden boat, dating back to the 19th century.

The unexpected find has experts and officials eager to learn more about the boat’s history. Careful excavation is currently underway to ensure the preservation of this intriguing piece of the past.

“We assume that it was used by some sort of individual or maybe a small family, that’s a little hard to tell,” stated archaeologist Dr. Ian Pawn. “We do have some artifacts found with it. We’ve got some shoes, some leather shoes. The other thing is that I believe there are some coins from the 1860s and 1880s.”

As they uncover more details about this historical vessel, officials are now on a quest to find its original owner, shedding light on an exciting chapter of St. Augustine’s history.

