MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Hialeah man was cited after authorities say he was found with an undersized nurse shark that had multiple stab wounds during a fishing trip in the Florida Keys.

Vladimir Martinez Risco, 58, was issued a mandatory notice to appear in court after a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him carrying fishing gear and the injured shark near the Channel Five Bridge around 3:50 p.m., Saturday.

The deputy said the shark appeared to be undersized and had visible stab wounds near its gills. Martinez Risco reportedly told the deputy the shark “just won’t die.” Authorities said the animal was still alive when it was returned to the water.

Possessing undersized nurse sharks violates Florida’s fishing regulations, which aim to protect vulnerable marine species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.