MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man from Hialeah received a mandatory notice to appear in court citation following the discovery of out-of-season and over-the-limit lobster in his possession.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting patrol duties near the Toms Harbor Channel Bridge Monday when he spotted Enrique Pablo Brito Ramos engaging in diving activities without displaying a required dive flag.

Subsequently, upon inspection, Ramos was found to be carrying seven out-of-season lobsters and one exceeding the legal limit.

In addition to the offenses, Ramos was also cited for lacking a measuring device, fishing without a license, and failing to display a dive flag.

Ramos will be obligated to appear in court at a later date to address the charges brought against him. Authorities did not disclose the potential penalties that Ramos might face for his actions.

Authorities are urging all individuals engaging in fishing and diving activities to familiarize themselves with the necessary permits, regulations, and safety protocols to ensure compliance with the law and safeguard the marine environment.

