Hialeah man arrested near Key Largo after deputies find drug stash in SUV

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies arrested a Hialeah man near Key Largo after, authorities said, they found large quantities of drugs inside his SUV.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially pulled over 27-year-old Heriberto De Jesus Hernandez on Saturday morning because of an expired driver’s license.

The suspect was stopped along U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 104, at around 10 a.m.

The responding deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana. When asked about it, De Jesus Hernandez said he had a medical marijuana license, but shortly after admitted he did not.

A search of the Ford SUV revealed the following items:

1.2 pounds of leaf marijuana

74 doses of LSD in paper sheet form

8.1 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms

20 THC vape oil cartridges

approximately 400 grams of marijuana candies

20.3 grams of ecstasy

11 red pills to be sent for testing

Deputies also found pipes, rolling papers, a scale, more than 100 baggies and multiple unlabeled pill bottles inside the vehicle.

De Jesus Hernandez was then placed under arrest and taken to jail. He is facing multiple drug possession charges.

