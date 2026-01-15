FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A chance encounter in Flagler County was captured over the phone when a driver spotted a registered sex offender with two minors and refused to turn away.

Now a young boy is safe, and authorities credit that caller’s quick thinking, who saw something, said something and did something.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over registered sex offender Darnell Hairston, who they allege had a 15-year-old and a missing 11-year-old in his truck.

“Turn around and put your hands behind your back,” said a deputy in body camera footage.

The stop concluded with Hairston facing charges and the 15-year-old as well, who’s accused of taking off in Hairston’s truck and ramming a cruiser before crashing.

“Vehicle’s upside down in the wood line,” a deputy said in the bodycam footage.

These arrests may have not happened, and that missing child might not have been found, if it wasn’t for a crucial 911 call.

“911, where is the location of your emergency?” said the dispatcher.

Yes, m’aam. There’s a child pedophile with two kids in his truck. One’s a runaway,” said the caller.

“Where are you at, sir?” said the dispatcher.

“He’s coming down U.S. 1. His name’s Darnell,” said the caller.

The caller, who knew Hairston and knew he is a registered sex offender, happened to see him on the road.

He immediately dialed 911 when he spotted Hairston with what looked like two underage boys in the car.

“How do you know this person?” said the dispatcher.

“He’s our neighborhood child pedophile, and there’s two missing kids that’s run away from out there, and he’s got two teenage boys in the back of his truck,” said the caller.

The caller followed the truck down U.S. 1 until officers arrrived.

“You don’t have to continue following,” said the dispatcher.

“Oh, no, I’m following until I see a cop pull his [expletive] over, ’cause he’s got two kids in his car, ’cause if a cop don’t pull him over, I’m going to pull him over, and it ain’t going to be [expletive] pretty,” said the caller.

Deputies eventually found the truck, and after a bit of a struggle, Hairston was put in handcuffs.

“All right, I appreciate it. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle,” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, they got him. Thank you,” said the

According to deputies, the 11-year-old was lured by the 15-year-old on social media.

Hairston is also accused of choking and torturing the child with duct tape.

