BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch continues his recovery at a Boca Raton facility after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper.

Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week.

Dr. Julia Sheehan, a veterinarian at the facility, said Good samaritans found the dog on a sidewalk glued to the ground.

“It took them, they say, about an hour to pick him up off the sidewalk. He was stuck,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan said Trooper had been lying in his own waste for so long that it glued him to the sidewalk.

When they first brought Trooper in, the doctor said, he looked like he was dead.

“Covered in fecal material, even maggots,” she said. “He had a lot of wounds on his skin, long nails that, when we cut them, basically pus came out.”

Trooper has a heart murmur, ear infections, ulcers in his eyes and a slipped disc in his back, which left him unable to walk.

Doctors give trooper physical therapy every day, teaching him to stand and walk on his own. They’re also treating him for all of his other ailments.

Sheehan said he’s responding, not just to the meds, but to all the love and attention.

“I think it’s good. I think he’s a trooper, and that’s why we named him that,” she said.

Trooper will stay at the Humane Society for another month. If his recovery goes well, he can then be available for adoption.

