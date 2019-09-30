Here’s your last chance to send your name to Mars on a rover

(WSVN) - You better act fast if you want your name sent to Mars next year as submissions close tonight.

NASA opened its page to name submissions earlier this year, giving people the opportunity to have a “piece” of them go to the red planet aboard its Mars 2020 Rover next year.

More than 10 million names have been submitted since.

Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. ET., Monday.

The rover is set to launch aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 17, 2020 with an expected landing date on February 18, 2021.

To submit your name, click here.

