ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Swimmers who were racing in one of the toughest swim challenges in the world were left stunned after they saw a speeding boat headed straight toward them.

Hundreds of swimmers lined up for the “Swim for Alligator Lighthouse 8-mile-race” in Islamorada, capping at 490 people. It was during the race when a boater barreled in their direction, showing no signs of slowing down.

Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation officers chased down the speeding vehicle, while Senior Officer David Moss and Pilot Chris Simons gave chase from the air.

“We had a vessel on plane heading toward the race area,” said Moss. “Lieutenant Chris Simons flew the plane down close to the boat.”

Officers sounded the sirens multiple times to get the boater’s attention. But the boater did not stop nor slow down.

“I was able to hit the siren multiple times to stop the boat,” he said. “They weren’t paying attention, they didn’t see us and I told them to stop the boat, they wouldn’t.”

Lieutenant Simons brought the chopper close to the side of the boat, but the driver was not deterred, still barreling toward the swimmers.

“I could see the actual boat and the swimmers at the same time as they got closer to the race area and still continue to hit the siren and the PA system. They weren’t stopping until we got extremely close to the race area,” said Officer Moss.

As the boat was 15 to 20 yards away from the swimmers, Lieutenant Simons brought the chopper just feet above the water, cutting off the boat’s path.

“They definitely got very close,” said Moss.

Other FWC boats raced to help until officers were able to detain the boater.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Thomas Michael Reichert from Naples.

“That was really impressive,” said a witness. “That FWC helicopter going down on the water?”

Lieutenant Simons released a statement saying in part: “I’m grateful that we were able to get the boat to stop. A lot of people could have been hurt and I’m thankful we were in the right place at the right time to prevent that.”

Moss felt the same way.

“If it wasn’t for the helicopter and the other boats, it definitely could’ve been bad,” he said.

Reichert is set to appear in court later this month. He is facing a multitude of charges, including driving under the influence.

