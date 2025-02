CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A dramatic rescue was seen near Captiva Island when helicopter crews saved three boaters stranded after their vessels capsized over the weekend.

The trio was spotted by the crew and hoisted to safety.

All received medical care once on dry land and are said to be in good health.

