Helicopter crash leaves at least 2 dead in Sebring, FL

SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have responded to the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Sebring, Florida.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said two people died in the crash and a person on the ground was hurt after a helicopter came crashing down onto at least one mobile home.

Photos from the scene showed flames engulfing a home.

Deputies said nobody was inside at the time of the crash.

