TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rounds of heavy rain caused major flooding from Florida’s Gulf Coast to the northeastern Atlantic Coast.

The Tampa Bay area has seen more than its fair share these last few days. It’s the middle of peak rainy season, where they expect to see about two-thirds of the area’s annual rainfall.

Cellphone video shows high water levels and cars stuck in the street.

In parts of Jacksonville, flooded streets caused headaches for some drivers. The area got between two and four inches of rain in just 12 hours.

The Orlando area was also hit with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Cellphone video shows a home’s backyard patio starting to flood during the latest storm to hit the Winter Park area.



