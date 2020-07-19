Headshot Booker preparing massive photoshoot to boost opportunities for job seekers

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida photographer lent a helping hand during a hard time, offering a free photo shoot to those looking for work.

Headshots are an important part of the application process for some jobs. Now one local photographer is hoping to give thousands a “snapshot at success.”

Sharon Morgenstern said, “We increase your chances of finding a job.”

She’s preparing for next Wednesday’s massive photoshoot in Mizner Park. It’s part of the national effort to snap 10,000 free headshots specifically for job seekers.

Morgenstern said, “This is something that we feel we can do to give back to people to increase their chances of finding a job and getting back on their feet as we recover from COVID.”

The initiative, launched by an agency called Headshot Booker, is calling on job seekers to put their best face forward without worrying about the cost.

Lauren Lieberman, the co-founding partner of Headshot Booker said, “They are ten-minute sessions where safety is a number one priority. You book your appointment at headshotbooker.com. You reserve your space, and that’s the time when the photographer will take the time with you to bring out your best, and we want you to leave confidently to take your next step.”

Photographers said they best way to prepare for the photoshoot is to wear solid colors. Keep your look natural and save the selfies for social media, especially as more interviews go digital.

Morgenstern said, “If you’re as person who’s hiring and you’re presented with two headshots and one is a selfie that someone took in their backyard, or where they cropped themselves out of a group photo at a party or something versus a professional headshot, people are going to be more likely to hire the person that has the professional headshot.”

Capturing candidates in the best light possible is the goal, with the hopes their next opportunity will click into place.

Lieberman said, “It really has the power through one image, through one experience to completely change around their lives and give them hope.”

More than 200 photographers will participate in pop-up studios in all 50 states.

