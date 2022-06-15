(WSVN) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was recently attacked in a jail pod, which prompted other inmates to help her.

The assault happened on June 7th just before 1 a.m. when an inmate, 42-year-old Bridgette Harvey, told Deputy Lillian Jimenez that another inmate required her assistance. Jimenez then went to the women’s restroom to perform a wellness check on 37-year-old April Colvin.

As Jimenez was en route to the women’s restroom, Harvey approached Jimenez from behind and placed a pillowcase around her neck in an attempt to choke her.

Jimenez, struggling with Harvey, called for the Emergency Response Team with her radio when several inmates came to rescue by removing the pillowcase, freeing Jimenez from Harvey’s grip. The Emergency Response Team led Jimenez out of the jail pod and Harvey was put in restraints and was removed from the pod.

Jimenez only suffered minor injuries to her neck and throat.

Harvey confessed to the planned assault and during the attack, was in possession of a comb that she had sharpened on both ends with her teeth.

“While these inmates put our deputy in danger, there were others who did the right thing by coming to her aid, and for that, I am grateful,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thanks to the quick response of our Emergency Response Team and the inmates who showed compassion to help our deputy, a dire situation turned into the safe rescue of Deputy Jimenez. The assailant and her co-conspirator now face additional charges for assaulting her.”

Harvey is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a weapon, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and escape from confinement.

Her co-conspirator, Colvin, is also facing a charge of escaping from confinement while four other inmates were moved to solitary confinement for playing a part in the assault.

