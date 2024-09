A harbor pilot averted disaster in the Port of Tampa Bay when the ship narrowly missed making impact with another vessel.

A nearly 1,000-foot long ship carrying 100,000 tons of cargo experienced a mechanical failure not allowing it to stop as it went into the port.

The pilot was able to redirect the ship avoiding a potentially disastrous outcome.

