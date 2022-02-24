PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A close encounter off Palm Beach brought paddleboarders within feet of a hammerhead shark.

A group came within feet of thre marine predator, Saturday.

A drone camera captured the incredible moment as the big fish swam beneath them.

The paddleboarders said the hammerhead hung around all morning long and looked like it was hunting for blacktip sharks swimming in those same waters.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.