TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A large hammerhead shark has been spotted off the Florida Keys.

A paraglider flew over the water when he captured the marine predator swimming in the surf near Tavernier, Monday.

The witness who recorded the shark said turtles, stingrays and even other sharks got out of its way.

