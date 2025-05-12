BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Hallandale Beach man was arrested in the Florida Keys after deputies say he grabbed a woman and threatened her with a gun during an altercation at a motel.

John Fitzpatrick, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery, committing an unnatural or lascivious act, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1 a.m., Friday, to the Big Pine Motel, where a woman reported being in fear of being shot.

The victim told deputies she was in a vehicle with Fitzpatrick in the motel parking lot when he showed a gun, told her he was dangerous, grabbed her breasts, tore her dress, and grabbed her wrist as she tried to escape.

Deputies said Fitzpatrick attempted to flee and pulled away during the arrest, but he was eventually taken into custody with a loaded handgun in his possession.

No injuries were reported.

Fitzpatrick was booked into jail.

