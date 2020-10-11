Haitian migrants repatriated after Coast Guard stops boat off Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew apprehended two men after stopping their boat with nearly two dozen Haitian migrants on board off the coast of Palm Beach.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge, with the help of Customs and Border Protection, stopped the 25-foot vessel about 10 miles east of Palm Beach on Friday.

The two suspected smugglers were placed under arrest.

Officials said there were 23 Haitian migrants on board. A femal migrant was medevaced in unknown condition.

The other 22 migrants have since been repatriated.

