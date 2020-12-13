Gyroscope crash in rural part of north Florida kills pilot

SAN MATEO, Fla. (AP) — A gyrocopter crashed early Sunday in a rural part of northeast Florida, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The 62-year-old pilot was the only person on the aircraft and died at the scene in a wooded area of Putnam County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the Lake Mary man wasn’t released immediately.

Gyroscopes resemble small helicopters but they get propulsion from a rear propeller, allowing them to take off like planes.

Authorities said the cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.