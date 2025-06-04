SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance video captured the moments a fight over a turn signal led to gunfire erupting outside of Sarasota on Monday.

Police say this all started when 20-year-old Anthony Williams cut in front of another driver who was waiting to make a turn.

That driver confronted Williams from his car, causing Williams, who had already parked, to brandish his firearm, according to officials.

Seconds later, the driver was spotted on surveillance running his vehicle into Williams, causing his friend to fire his gun at the driver in self-defense.

Three people in total were arrested.

No serious injuries were reported.

