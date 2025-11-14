ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A sign of the season is lighting up the holidays.

Guests gathered for a magical Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday night in Disney Springs in Orlando.

Disney officials led the countdown as an Orlando family blew pixie dust onto the tree.

The night was complete with Florida’s version of snow fall, dazzling lights and holiday entertainment.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.