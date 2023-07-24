Jacksonville, Fla. (WSVN) — A search and rescue effort is underway to locate a man who the U.S. Coast Guard said reportedly jumped overboard from a Carnival Cruise Lines ship.

According to authorities, the male was identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

The incident occurred aboard the cruise ship Carnival Elation on Sunday morning. The ship was approximately 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, at the time of the incident.

According to Carnival Cruise Line officials, the Hill reportedly went overboard while the vessel was en route to Jacksonville. The crew became aware of the situation when Hill’s traveling companion notified them late in the afternoon that he had not been seen throughout the day.

A comprehensive search was immediately launched on board the ship, and security camera footage was thoroughly reviewed in an effort to ascertain the events leading up to Hill’s disappearance. Unfortunately, the ship’s authorities concluded that the missing guest had jumped overboard.

Upon notifying shoreside authorities of the incident, the decision was made to proceed with the ship’s return to Jacksonville.

The Carnival Elation was on a four-day Bahamas sailing and returned to Jacksonville on Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to lead the search and rescue efforts, deploying both air and surface crews to scour the area in an attempt to locate Jaylen Hill.

At this time, there are no further details released regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

