(CNN) — A group of friends in Florida has made history by capturing the longest python ever measured in the state. This remarkable feat becomes even more astonishing as some of the individuals had never gone python hunting before.

The record-breaking python, measuring 19 feet in length and weighing 125 pounds, was wrestled to the ground by the intrepid hunters in a captivating showdown.

The news of this feat reached Ana Waleri, the mother of one of the hunters, through a text message from her son in the middle of the night. The message included a picture of the friends triumphantly posing with the massive snake draped across their shoulders.

However, it was the video she received the next morning that truly left her in awe. The footage showed her son, Jake, bravely throwing himself at the python, capturing it single-handedly.

Jake Waleri, one of the amateur hunters, described the challenging encounter.

“We were getting ourselves into a fight that was a little bit trickier than we first anticipated,” said Jake.

The captured python, a colossal specimen estimated to be in its late 20s, has impressed everyone involved.

Stephen Gauta, another hunter who accompanied Jake, expressed his astonishment.

“This one just blew me away when I came up to it and saw what he had caught,” he said.

The capture was far from easy.

After initial attempts with a net proved ineffective, Jake had to quickly adapt his technique to secure the serpent.

“I originally walked up to it, thinking I could just come behind it and grab its head like a normal grab. But then the snake went absolutely crazy. It was trying to wrap me up, trying to strangle me. And my friends, luckily, were able to pull it off. And, you know, we were able to capture this thing safely,” said Jake.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has confirmed the measurements of the snake, validating it as the longest python ever captured in the state.

Now, the conservancy plans to conduct tests to gather more information about this impressive creature. There is speculation that due to its immense size and age, the python may belong to the first or second generation of pythons that migrated to the Big Cypress region.

Once the necessary tests are completed, Jake and Stephen have their own plans. They aim to create a skull mount to preserve the memory of their extraordinary achievement. Furthermore, they intend to donate the python’s body to facilitate further educational opportunities and research.

Stephen Gauta emphasized the importance of their contribution.

“It’s really just about getting those first couple of pythons in the bag. And then once you get going, like this is only our third year python hunting, and I think this is pretty good progress,” he said.

Upon close examination of the snake, it becomes evident that the python had suffered from malnourishment, as indicated by the excess skin and reduced thickness. This finding suggests that capturing the python might have been even more challenging had it been in optimal condition.

