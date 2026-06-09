JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of friends jumped into action when they spotted a badly wounded sea turtle off the coast of Jupiter.

Fueled by adrenaline and a love for sea life, Tony Anthony, Chris DeSousa, Michael Pickett and Will Savery could be seen hoisting the turtle dubbed as “Zoey” out of the Jupiter Sound, just north of the inlet.

“We saw an opportunity to save an animal and we took advantage of it,” said Savery.

According to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, the turtle weighed 324 pounds, but that didn’t stop the boaters from jumping into action when they noticed the green sea turtle was injured.

“It took a big effort from the each of us to pull this thing up,” said Savery.

“So big, and it was in such bad shape to where you really needed everyone on board,” said Anthony.

Once the friends realized it was too heavy for one person to lift, they tied a rope around its shell and guided it to the marina where they could get all hands on deck.

“You know, when you see a beautiful animal like that struggling, you can’t just turn your eye away from it, so I jumped in the water right away,” said Savery. “Immediately I was thinking was, I’m not kidding, ‘How do we get this thing onto the boat?'”

Loggerhead Marine Life Center arrived shortly after the turtle was lifted onto the dock and said the adult female had been hit by a boat causing life threatening inuries.

“It had a bunch of lacerations on the shell,” said Savery.

“You could tell she’d probably been fighting for hours out there,” said Anthony.

The team’s heroic efforts did not end as they hoped it would. Zoey died hours later.

However, these friends who cherish the sea life they share the water with have no regrets about the decision to help. They said the opportunity to give Zoey a fighting chance meant everything to them.

“I think [sea turtles are] a staple, and if there’s an accident, it happens, and we”ll do what we can to save them,” said Savery.

According to national marine officials, adult sea turtles are vulnerable to vessel strikes during nesting season, which runs in Florida from March through October.

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