KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants have made yet another dangerous voyage to South Florida.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said 21 men and woman arrived on a rickety boat to Key West, Friday.

They came ashore at Fort Zachary State Park.

The group was detained by border patrol agents.

This comes a day after two other groups of Cuban migrants made it to South Florida where 10 people came ashore in Marathon and more than two dozen arrived on Key Biscayne.

Border Patrol also took both of those groups into custody.

