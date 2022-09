(WSVN) - More Cuban migrants tried to make it to South Florida.

The group of at least 10 of them was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard in the waters off the Keys.

They were in a rustic boat, and none of them were wearing life jackets.

They have been taken into Border Patrol custody.

