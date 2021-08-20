KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A green sea turtle headed back to sea after it was treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

Video shared by the hospital captured the release of Trapper in Key West.

The marine reptile was found tangled in a trap line and suffering from tumors earlier this year.

Staff at the hospital gave Trapper rounds of antibiotics and vitamins. The turtle also underwent surgery to remove the tumors.

After being nursed back to health, Trapper was sent back to his ocean home.

