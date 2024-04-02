CUDJOE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A great white shark was spotted up close and personal in the Florida Keys.

A 7News viewer sent a video of the incredible sight on Monday.

The viewer was out on a boat with friends off Cudjoe Key, located between Marathon and Key West, when he spotted the marine predator.

The shark was seen in 25 feet of water. The viewer said he estimates the shark is about 15 feet long.

According to the viewer, the shark was feeding on the carcass of what appears to be a dead whale.

While his video only captured the great white shark, the viewer said, three other tiger sharks were also feeding on the whale.

