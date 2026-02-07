VERO BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a disturbing confession in the death of a woman found inside her apartment.

According to court records, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Monday at an apartment on 5090 Fairways Circle in Vero Beach. The police report shows that the son-in-law of Patricia Dibella, 76, told dispatchers his son called him to say Dibella was dead.

Deputies responded to the community, where they found Dibella’s grandson, Nicholas Ivey, standing outside. According to the police report, Ivey told investigators Dibella was dead inside the home.

A corporal at the scene went inside the apartment, where they found Dibella lying in her bed. Based on her condition, the corporal immediately determined she was dead.

While at the scene, investigators say they informed her grandson, Ivey, that he was being taken into custody and claim Ivey then spontaneously told one of the detectives that he killed his grandmother. Furthermore, while driving to the sheriff’s office, detectives report Ivey spontaneously uttered, “She came at me with a knife.”

When they arrived at the sheriff’s office, detectives questioned Ivey, who, according to court records, told them Dibella poked him in the back with a kitchen steak knife.

According to the police report, Ivey told detectives he killed his grandmother, Dibella, on Sunday by “snapping her neck” and punching and stomping on her head while she was on the ground. He reportedly told detectives he moved her body from the kitchen floor and laid her on her bed.

Court records show Ivey told detectives he used towels to clean the blood off the kitchen floor and placed the knife in the kitchen drawer.

Ivey is quoted in the police report as saying the sweatshirt he was wearing during their interview was the one he was wearing when he killed Dibella. Detectives say he informed them that he washed the sweatshirt along with the towels because they were covered in blood.

According to the police report, Ivey told detectives he tried calling his father, but he didn’t pick up. He said he did not call 911 because he wanted to talk to his father to decide what to do first.

The police report shows Ivey told detectives that, after killing his grandmother, he went into Dibella’s closet where her purse was located, removed her wallet, and took her credit cards. The following day, investigators say Ivey drove Dibella’s vehicle to the store where he purchased cigarettes and a beer, using Dibella’s credit card.

Once he returned home from the store, investigators say Ivey contacted his father, informing him that he killed Dibella.

Ivey was booked in the Indian River County Jail on charges of grand theft auto, criminal use of personal identification, unlawful possession of stolen credit cards, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

However, Ivey has not been charged in Dibella’s death.

WPBF 25 News reached out to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office to ask why that is.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “The pc (probable cause) affidavit reflects the facts known at the time of arrest. Formal murder charges are determined and filed as soon as certain evidence is processed. That process is still ongoing, but we expect charges consistent with murder.”

