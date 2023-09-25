TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a firm stance against any connections between educational institutions and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to a news release issued on Friday by the governor’s staff, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has suspended the availability of school choice scholarships for four schools believed to have direct ties to the CCP.

The FDOE has identified the Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park, and Park Maitland School in Winter Park as having direct links to the CCP. The FDOE asserted that these connections pose an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of both the affected schools’ students and the public.

As a response to this, the Department is collaborating with non-profit scholarship funding organizations to aid impacted students in finding and enrolling in nearby eligible schools.

