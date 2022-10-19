(WSVN) - Police cruisers were seen crossing the temporary Sanibel Causeway just after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced its reopening to residents.

The Florida governor said the causeway would be open to the public at 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Gov. DeSantis Announces Sanibel Causeway Is Opening to Residents https://t.co/GRRwI8siv8 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 19, 2022

The road was demolished after Hurricane Ian swept through the southwest coast of Florida three weeks ago.

Along with police cruisers, dump trucks and Lee County Sheriff deputies crossed the roadway to help clean up the area.

