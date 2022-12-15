(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill aimed at road relief.

The bill gives Floridians who use toll roads a 50% rebate if they reach a certain amount of transactions each month.

“We finally got folks, particularly in Southern Florida, that spend more in tolls in a month than they do paying for their car loan,” DeSantis said. “Hundreds of dollars people pay, $400 to $500 on tolls, many people pay $200-$250 on tolls

Commuters need at least 35 toll-road charges on their account within the month to get the 50% rebate the following month.

The proposal goes into effect Jan. 1.

