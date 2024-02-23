PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — In a morning ceremony in Pensacola, Governor Ron DeSantis sent off hundreds of Florida National and State Guard Troops bound for the southern border in Texas.

The deployment is part of an effort to enhance border security, a task he says the Biden administration has not adequately addressed.

During the sendoff, the Florida governor acknowledged the effectiveness of the Lone Star state’s effort in reducing border-related incidents and expressed a commitment to being a part of the collective national effort.

“I know that what has been happening in Texas has been effective,” he said. “You’ve seen the numbers go down and that’s really because you have Texas putting forward a huge effort, so we want to be a part of that. We think this is an American issue, partially because we should have a secure country.”

This move comes in conflict with Florida Law, which specifies that the State Guard should be utilized exclusively within states. The governor’s administration has not yet commented on this.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled against Texas state troops’ authority to block federal forces from the border.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.